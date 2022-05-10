The Splash Zone 5/10/22: What Are The Dolphins Getting In Skylar Thompson?

Quarterback wasn’t really a need for the Miami Dolphins, due to the team already having Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater on the roster. However, the team decided they needed to take a chance on Skylar Thompson in the seventh round. There is a reason Thompson lasted till the seventh round. He has plenty of flaws but flashes the potential to be a backup quarterback for an NFL team. With the Dolphins, Thompson will be vying for the QB3 spot with Chris Streveler and will most likely end up on the practice squad.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins Rookie Film Study: QB Skylar Thompson - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Doing a deep dive on Miami Dolphins 2022 seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson examining various aspects of his game

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 5/9/22: Michael Deiter Focused On Improving - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

NFL schedule 2022 release: Fan predictions of Miami Dolphins schedule - The Phinsider

The NFL is scheduled to release the 2022 regular season schedule this week. Part of it is already coming out, with the international games announced last week, the first game of the Thursday Night...