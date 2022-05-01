The Splash Zone 5/1/22: Miami Dolphins 2022 Draft Class

The 2022 NFL Draft has come to a close and the Miami Dolphins have four new players on their roster. The team didn’t pick until the third round on Friday when they selected Channing Tindall out of Georgia. Yesterday was the eventful day for the Dolphins when they had three picks. Wide receiver really wasn’t a need but the team apparently liked Erik Ezukanma too much and they couldn’t pass on him when he was available in the fourth. From there, it was long wait till the seventh round where the Dolphins had their final two picks. They selected two developmental players in Cameron Goode, who will provide depth at linebacker, and Skylar Thompson who could develop into the teams QB2 down the line.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Dolphins draft picks 2022: All of Miami's selections, NFL draft results, team order - ProFootballTalk

A complete look at the Miami Dolphins picks and draft order in each round of the 2022 NFL Draft. This year's draft takes place on April 28-30 in Las Vegas.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Miami Dolphins Take QB With Their Final Pick - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins selected QB Skylar Thompson with their second of two seventh-round selections

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Miami Dolphins Pick Up Wide Receiver in Fourth Round - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins selected wide receiver Erik Ezukanma with the 125th overall selection in the 2022 NFL draft

Five Things | Erik Ezukanma

The Dolphins selected wide receiver Erik Ezukanma in the fourth round (125th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five things to know about the former Texas Tech Red Raider.

Diving Into the Miami Dolphins Selection of Ezukanma - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The selection of wide receiver Erik Ezukanma in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft continued a recent trend by the Miami Dolphins

Dolphins Linebackers

Miami Dolphins Make Goode Selection in Seventh Round - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins selected linebacker Cameron Goode with their first of two seventh-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft

Diving Into the Miami Dolphins Selection of Channing Tindall - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins kept alive some interesting streaks when they selected Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall with their top 2022 pick

Dolphins Offseason

NFL Draft ends but Miami Dolphins still have these needs

The Dolphins added a LB and WR in the third and fourth rounds, in addition to a few seventh-rounders. But Miami's roster is not complete.

