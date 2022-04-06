The Splash Zone 4/6/22: Dolphins Remaining Roster Needs

The Miami Dolphins entered the offseason needing a little overhaul on the offensive side of the ball. They made plenty of additions on that side of the ball and managed to keep most of their defensive free agents. But there are still a couple of needs that still have to be addressed. The Dolphins are currently without a punter as the team has not brought back Michael Palardy after an up and down season on special teams.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Ranking the Miami Dolphins’ remaining roster needs | Miami Herald

The NFL Draft is in three weeks, and while the Dolphins only have four picks, they will need to combine those with their remaining cap space to fill out roster needs.

Dolphins Offseason

Miami Dolphins 2022 Draft: Could the Other BC Lineman Be In Play? - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins could go looking for an interior offensive lineman when they finally get to make a selection in the 2022 NFL draft

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 4/5/22: Back To Work For The Dolphins - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

PHINSIDER RADIO | Miami Dolphins give Xavien Howard THE BAG, ship DeVante Parker to New England Patriots, and the Mike McDaniel era officially begins - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins have been busy over the last several days.