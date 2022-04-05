The Splash Zone 4/5/22: Back To Work For The Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins returned to work yesterday as the team kicked off their 2022 offseason program. The Dolphins were one of four teams to start this week, due to them having a new head coach in Mike McDaniel. There will be no field work during the next two weeks and this time will revolve around learning the new system set in place by McDaniel along with some strength and conditioning.

Miami Dolphins Back at Work - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Dolphins Offseason

Tyreek Hill-infused Miami Dolphins poised to be NFL’s Cinderella team in 2022

Miami has made the playoffs just twice since divisional realignment in 2002, but Adam Schein predicts the Dolphins will hit the postseason as the NFL’s Cinderella team in 2022.

The Next Two Miami Dolphins Drafts and the Possibilities - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins have put themselves in great shape when it comes to the 2023 draft, though there will be slim pickings this year

CBS4’s Steve Goldstein Takes A Look At Miami Dolphins Offseason Changes – CBS Miami

This offseason has been as busy as any in memory for the Dolphins. Trades, free agent signings, retaining current players and coach hirings have been a daily staple.

Ranking the Miami Dolphins Offseason Moves - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins have made more than 20 personnel moves involving front-line players such as Tyreek Hill, Terron Armstead, Xavien Howard and DeVante Parker over the past several weeks

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 4/3/22: Dolphins Trade DeVante Parker To The Patriots - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Nik Needham signs RFA tender with Dolphins - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins announced Monday afternoon restricted free agent cornerback Nik Needham had signed his restricted free agent tender. The Dolphins placed a second-round tender on Needham, which...