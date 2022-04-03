The Splash Zone 4/3/22: Dolphins Trade DeVante Parker To The Patriots

DeVante Parker’s time as a Miami Dolphins has come to an end as the wide receiver was traded to the New England Patriots yesterday. The Dolphins also sent a 2022 fifth-round pick along with Parker and in return the Dolphins will get a 2023 third-round pick. Parker would have been a great WR4 to have on the roster, but he is way more talented than that and will see more playing time with his new team. It was a shocker that the Dolphins sent him to a division rival, but the compensation was too good to pass up on.

Source - New England Patriots acquire WR DeVante Parker in trade with Miami Dolphins

The Patriots have acquired WR DeVante Parker and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick from the Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 third-round pick, a source told ESPN.

