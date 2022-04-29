The Splash Zone 4/29/22: Dolphins Exercise Christian Wilkins’ Fifth Year Option

The Miami Dolphins did not make a selection last night, but they made a move to keep one of their current players who was a first rounder. Yesterday the team announced that they had exercised Christian Wilkins’ fifth year option, which should surprise no one. Wilkins had his best year as a Dolphin last season and brings a ton of energy to the defensive side of the ball.

A new crop of first-round picks will enter the NFL on Thursday night, but the Dolphins aren’t in position to add one of them to the roster.

Will the Miami Dolphins Be in the Alabama Business Again? - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins have looked toward former head coach Nick Saban's players on a regular basis in recent drafts

Importing Tyreek Hill to pair with Jaylen Waddle offers the Miami Dolphins the fastest receiving duo in the NFL. The onus will be on Tua Tagovailoa to take advantage of that speed.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right.

Wilkins will make $10.753M in 2023.

Don’t let the media fool you, Tyreek Hill is a gamechanger for Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins’ Offense #FakeNews

The Miami Dolphins made several offseason changes following the 2015 NFL season. Included in those was the hiring of Adam Gase as the team’s new head coach, replacing Joe Philbin who had been fired...

"There you go Miami! There you go! Be ballsy! I hope that was way loud in all your ears. There you go!"

Someone may have had that exact reaction to the Miami Dolphins 2013 first round selection of...

The 2022 edition of our annual SB Nation team site mock draft has come and gone and, despite the group of all 32 sites making it through both of the first two rounds, we did not get a pick here on...