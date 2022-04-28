The Splash Zone 4/28/22: A Quiet Draft Night For The Dolphins

The 2022 NFL Draft kicks off tonight, but it should be a quiet night for the Miami Dolphins. The team does not have a first round pick unless Chris Grier works his magic to acquire a pick somehow. But I think the team and the fans are more than happy to have Tyreek Hill on the team. The Dolphins won’t pick until late in the third round and after strengthening their roster during free agency, they could go any direction with their selections.

Dolphins light on NFL draft capital, seek quality prospects after Round 2 - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

Miami has just four picks starting at No. 102, but is in position to take the best player available after making some big offseason additions.

Center? Linebacker? Trade up/down? What the Dolphins might do in the NFL draft – The Mercury News

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier was making draft plans with his staff when one person in the group came up with the only thing they needed to do on Thursday night, after trading for superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill this offseason.

Jaelan Phillips: Sacks are nice, but ultimately it's about contributing to the team - ProFootballTalk

Around this time last year, the Dolphins selected edge rusher Jaelan Phillips in the first round at No. 15 overall.

Potential Miami Dolphins Draft Target: LB Channing Tindall - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Breaking down 2022 NFL draft prospects who could be of interest to the Miami Dolphins in the third or fourth round

