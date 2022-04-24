The Splash Zone 4/24/22: Dolphins Will Draft For Need

The Miami Dolphins aren’t going to be too busy during the NFL Draft this year, due to them only having four selections. The team took care of many of their needs during free agency, so it would make sense for the team to just draft the best available player whenever they pick. However, Chris Grier said the team will look to draft for need and even though he doesn’t have many picks, he still feels the need to hit on all of them.

Dolphins will look to address very specific needs in draft | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins have only four picks in this year's draft.

Potential Miami Dolphins Draft Target: OL Zach Tom - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Breaking down 2022 NFL draft prospects who could be of interest to the Miami Dolphins in the third or fourth round

Ranking the AFC East Defensive Back Situations, Pre-Draft Edition - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Where the Miami Dolphins stand among their division rivals at defensive back after the first wave of free agency

