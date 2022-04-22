The Splash Zone 4/22/22: Dolphins Don’t Have A Lot Of Draft Picks And That’s Okay

The Miami Dolphins were able to address multiple needs this offseason by either retaining their own guys or signing some free agents. The Dolphins had multiple defenders who became free agents and they somehow managed to bring back most of them while the offense went under an overhaul brining in several new faces. The team may not have many draft picks next week, but they have put themselves in a good position with all the moves they have made this offseason to improve the roster.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Listen Now! Miami Dolphins have four draft picks, which is OK based on offseason moves

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa should have everything he needs to have a successful 2022 season; it's up to him to perform up to standard.

Dolphins Running Backs

Potential Miami Dolphins Draft Target: RB Dameon Pierce - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Breaking down 2022 NFL draft prospects who could be of interest to the Miami Dolphins in the third or fourth round

Dolphins Linebackers

Ranking the AFC East Linebacker Situations, Pre-Draft Edition - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Where the Miami Dolphins stand among their division rivals at linebacker after the first wave of free agency

Dolphins Offseason

How Big is the Miami Dolphins' "Bills Problem"? - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins have lost seven in a row against the Buffalo Bills, but some of those games have not been as lopsided as the score would suggest

Former Dolphins

WR DeVante Parker says he 'chose' to be traded from Miami Dolphins to New England Patriots

Receiver DeVante Parker said Thursday that he "chose" to get traded from the Dolphins to the Patriots, who were "first on my list."

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 4/21/22: Chris Grier’s Pre-Draft Press Conference - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.