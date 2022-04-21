The Splash Zone 4/21/22: Chris Grier’s Pre-Draft Press Conference

Chris Grier met with the media yesterday for his annual pre-draft press conference. Grier and the Miami Dolphins are not going to have much to do next week as the team only has four total draft picks. The team will also be in for a long wait as they don’t select until the late third round with the #102 pick.

The Miami Dolphins general manager addressed a variety of topics when he conducted his annual pre-draft press conference at the Baptist Health Training Complex

Tua Tagovailoa said Wednesday he doesn't feel more pressure with the influx of talent the Dolphins added to their offense this offseason.

Dynamic San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel reportedly wants to be traded and that could have all sorts of ramifications for the Miami Dolphins

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Weekly, we take a look around the SB Nation family of NFL blogs. Here are the news stories and analysis they are discussing.

Today the media had a chance to speak with GM Chris Grier and QB Tua Tagovailoa. Here’s what we learned: