The Splash Zone 4/2/22: Dolphins Expect To Sell Out Every Game In 2022

Things are looking up for the Miami Dolphins, considering how things stated after their season was over. After firing Brian Flores, the Dolphins went out and got a young offensive minded coach in Mike McDaniel and spent the offseason on adding new weapons to the offense to help support Tua Tagovailoa. After adding Terron Armstead and Tyreek Hill, Chris Grier feels like this team is ready to take that next step and it has Dolphin fans excited. It sounds like suites are sold out at Hard Rock Stadium and season ticket sales are up.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins among NFL leaders in new season ticket sales

The Dolphins plan for every game at Hard Rock Stadium in 2022 to be a sellout. Things are changing and they're changing quickly.

Dolphins Secondary

Miami Dolphins Sign Howard to New Contract - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins have signed three-time Pro Bowl selection Xavien Howard to a new five-year contract that includes the biggest guarantee ever for a cornerback

Dolphins Offseason

Ranking the Top Five Miami Dolphins Stories of March - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins made a lot of headlines during the last month, but what were the most attention-grabbing developments?

Miami Dolphins Offseason Program Schedule Set - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The NFL released Friday the offseason program schedule for all 32 teams, and the Miami Dolphins will kick things off Monday and work until June 10. The

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 4/1/22: Where Do The Dolphins Rank After Free Agency? - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

NFL Draft trades 2022: Miami Dolphins use picks to move around board, add Tyreek Hill - The Phinsider

Over the last several seasons, the Miami Dolphins have entered the NFL Draft with several early round picks, giving them the flexibility to move around the draft order if and when they wanted,...

2022 NFL Offseason Dates: Miami Dolphins set to begin offseason workouts April 4th - The Phinsider

Football is Coming!

Xavien Howard, Miami Dolphins agree to record contract - The Phinsider

X is staying home. The Miami Dolphins and All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard agreed to a contract extension on Friday, adding two additional years to his current contract with $50,691,177 in new...