The Splash Zone 4/18/22: Tua Tagovailoa Excited Over Offseason Additions

The Miami Dolphins offense went under construction this offseason after a disappointing showing last year. Speed was the name of the game as the Dolphins added plenty of it with additions like Tyreek Hill and Raheem Mostert. The offensive line may still need some work but the additions of Terron Armstead and Connor Williams are a huge bright spot compared to last year. Tua Tagovailoa is entering his third year with the Dolphins and this is the most talent he has had around him since entering the league and the quarterback is excited about it and hopes to win a ton of games under Mike McDaniel.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa on new coach Mike McDaniel, offseason additions: 'Exciting times for all of us'

The Miami Dolphins will face high expectations this fall after an attention-grabbing offseason. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is well aware of the one thing that will satisfy demands: winning games.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Jaylen Waddle says his average yards per catch needs to improve - ProFootballTalk

Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle says he needs to make more big plays in Year 2 of his NFL career.

Dolphins Offseason

Miami Dolphins Moves Catch New England's Attention - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins' offseason moves have had repercussions among their division rivals, in more ways than one

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 4/16/22: Center Options For The Dolphins In The Draft - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Piecing together the Miami Dolphins’ offensive line - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins have had a big offseason, from changing the head coach to adding pieces to upgrade the offense. One of the major areas the team has targeted over the past several weeks was the...