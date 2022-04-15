The Splash Zone 4/15/22: Who Has The Best Tight End Room In The AFC East?

The Miami Dolphins made several changes on the offensive side of the ball, but the tight ends room did not receive any changes. The team had two tight ends set to become free agents but Mike Gesicki received the franchise tag and Durham Smythe re-signed a week after free agency began. But do the Dolphins have the best tight ends group in the division?

Ranking the AFC East Tight End Situations, Pre-Draft Edition - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Where the Miami Dolphins stand among their division rivals at the tight end position after the first wave of free agency

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa excited about the future, embracing opportunity | Miami Herald

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa addressed several issues in his first extended public comments this offseason, a Dolphins podcast with Seth Levit and OJ McDuffie.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Jaylen Waddle Dynasty Profile 2022: Can Waddle maintain his value given the Dolphins' moves?

Given the substantial offseason moves in Miami, how should fantasy managers value Jaylen Waddle with 2022 dynasty drafts taking place?

Dolphins Offensive Line

Could Austin Jackson Be X-Factor on Miami Dolphins Offensive Line? - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Miami Dolphins 2020 first-round pick Austin Jackson is excited about the new blocking scheme and how it fits his skill set

Dolphins Offseason

Miami Dolphins bring LSU running back to team headquarters | Miami Herald

Miami Dolphins notes on a predraft visit with an LSU running back, two other prospects attracting Dolphins interest and more notes from Elandon Roberts and Mike Gesicki.

