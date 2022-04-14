The Splash Zone 4/14/22: Dolphins Schedule A Couple Pre-Draft Visits

The Miami Dolphins may have the least amount of draft picks in the upcoming NFL Draft, but that doesn’t mean they won’t do a ton of research on prospects. The team is brining in Baylor wide receiver, Tyquan Thornton, who ran the fastest 40-yard dash time at the 2022 combine. Along with Thornton, the Dolphins are brining in Wake Forest offensive lineman Zach Tom who is actually the brother of Cameron Tom, who played in one game for the Dolphins last season.

Miami Dolphins Notebook: More Need for Speed, McDaniel Mention, X Odds, and More - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins have lined up some interesting pre-draft visits; Mike McDaniel pegged by one oddsmaker as one of the favorites for 2022 NFL Coach of the Year

Ranking the AFC East Wide Receiver Situations, Pre-Draft Edition - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Where the Miami Dolphins stand among their division rivals at the wide receiver position after the first wave of free agency

Miami Dolphins News 4/13/22: Dolphins Bring In Melvin Ingram For A Free Agent Visit - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

NFL Draft 2022: Dolphins meeting with Wake Forest OL Zach Tom - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins have added two presumed starters to their offensive line in free agency this offseason, signing tackle Terron Armstead and guard Connor Williams. The moves come as Miami looks to...

Everything We Learned From Today’s Miami Dolphins Press Conferences | Mike Gesicki, Elandon Roberts, and Austin Jackson - The Phinsider

Today the media had the chance to speak with LB Elandon Roberts, OL Austin Jackson, and TE Mike Gesicki. Here’s what we learned: