The Splash Zone 4/13/22: Dolphins Bring In Melvin Ingram For A Free Agent Visit

Whenever Melvin Ingram become available, the Miami Dolphins seem to always pop up and show interest. Yesterday the team brought in Ingram for a free agent visit and if they were to bring him in, it would form a nice combination with Jaelan Phillips and Emmanual Ogbah. Ingram spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers last season before being traded to the Kansas City Chiefs at the beginning of November and provided a boost to their defense.

The Miami Dolphins have had interest in veteran edge defender Melvin Ingram in previous years and they're apparently revisiting the idea

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Tua Tagovailoa feeling a new level of support from Mike McDaniel and Dolphins’ staff - ProFootballTalk

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa says the support he’s getting this offseason from head coach Mike McDaniel and the rest of the coaching staff is unlike what he has experienced before.

Dolphins Linebackers

Miami Dolphins bring in California linebacker Goode | Miami Herald

A look at California outside linebacker Cameron Goode, one of the draft prospects who was flown to Dolphins headquarters for a predraft visit.

Dolphins Offseason

The Miami Dolphins and the Third Round of the NFL Draft - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins have gotten solid contributions from their recent third-round picks and got a Hall of Famer in that round 25 years ago

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

