The Splash Zone 4/12/22: Dolphins Keep Defense Intact

We knew the Miami Dolphins offense was going to look different after the hiring of Mike McDaniel. What we may not have expected was the Dolphins defense to run it back after a slow start to the season. Josh Boyer is back as defensive coordinator and it will be interesting to watch how this defense performs without Brian Flores in the picture. Emmanuel Ogbah and pretty much every Dolphins defensive free agent re-signed with the team and Xavien Howard finally got that contract extension he badly wanted.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Dolphins D: Same faces, new vibe after Xavien Howard, Emmanuel Ogbah deals - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

Howard and Ogbah say there is excitement and a 'different' energy since Miami hired coach Mike McDaniel and spent big to keep its defense intact.

Dolphins Running Backs

Ranking the AFC East Running Back Situations, Pre-Draft Edition - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Where the Miami Dolphins stand among their division rivals at the running back position after the first wave of free agency

Dolphins Offseason

Ranking the Miami Dolphins Positional Offseason Upgrades - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins clearly have upgraded their roster since the start of March, but what position has gotten the biggest boost, the smallest boost, and everything in between?

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 4/11/22: Optimism For The Dolphins Offensive Line - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa hosts Luau to benefit Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Miami and Broward Counties - The Phinsider

The G.O.A.T Dan Marino was also in attendance

No team has less invested in the 2022 NFL Draft than the Dolphins - The Phinsider

Miami has a league-low four draft picks this year.