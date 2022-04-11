The Splash Zone 4/11/22: Optimism For The Dolphins Offensive Line

The Miami Dolphins got back to work last week and it sounds like the players seem to be buying into what Mike McDaniel is selling. Along with meeting the new head coach and coaches, the offensive line room also got to meet the new additions to the o-line. Terron Armstead and Connor Williams will provide a much needed boost to a young line that struggled last season. With those two added to the room, the o-line is in a better position than it was when the season ended. So how do the fans feel about the Dolphins o-line at the moment?

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Saturday Miami Dolphins Mailbag: O-line Optimism, Moving on From Myles, Tua Topics, and More - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Tackling various issues on the minds of Miami Dolphins fans, such as the idea of making more moves before the draft, whether (or how much) Tua Tagovailoa will miss DeVante Parker, and the running back corps

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 4/9/22: Dolphins Sign Punter, Thomas Morstead - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Dolphins fans overwhelmingly confident in team direction but how many wins in 2022? - The Phinsider

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Miami Dolphins fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

Dolphins Draft Crushes: RB Dameon Pierce - The Phinsider

The former Gator running back has all the tools to succeed in the NFL.