The Splash Zone 3/9/22: Dolphins Place Franchise Tag On Mike Gesicki

Reports last week were that the Miami Dolphins were expected to place the franchise tag on tight end, Mike Gesicki. Those reports were correct as the team announced the move yesterday. The two sides have until July 15th to reach a long term deal or else Gesicki will be playing the 2022 season on the franchise tender. This will be Gesicki’s fifth year with the team after being drafted by the Dolphins in the second round back in 2018.

Miami Dolphins place franchise tag on TE Mike Gesicki, bringing him back for fifth season

Mike Gesicki will be returning for a fifth season in Miami after the Dolphins placed the franchise tag on the tight end.

Dolphins tender 2 exclusive rights free agents

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have tendered the following exclusive rights free agents: running back Salvon Ahmed and defensive back Elijah Campbell.

The Dolphins tight end set career highs in catches and receiving yards in 2021

The NFL offseason is here for the Miami Dolphins, which means it’s time to start planning for 2022. Before we reach the frenzy of free agency and never-ending NFL Draft pick predictions, we need to...

The Miami Dolphins have consistently fielded one of the NFL’s most porus offensive lines over the past few years. Now, it appears the team may be set to commit significant resources to rectify the...

The Miami Dolphins announced on Tuesday they had placed tenders on running back Salvon Ahmed and defensive back Elijah Campbell. Both players are exclusive rights free agents and the Dolphins now...