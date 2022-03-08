The Splash Zone 3/8/22: Dolphins Unlikely To Use Franchise Tag On Emmanuel Ogbah

The Miami Dolphins have some tough decisions to make on some free agents, especially on Mike Gesicki and Emmanuel Ogbah. Both players have been key contributors for the Dolphins the past couple seasons and both want to get paid. Reports came out last week that Gesicki was the likely franchise tag candidate, while yesterday Ogbah’s agent came out and said the Dolphins probably weren’t going to use the tag on Ogbah.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Agent: Miami Dolphins Not Likely to Tag Ogbah - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent with the start of the new league year

Dolphins Secondary

Sam Madison hopes to help Howard go from elite to even better | Miami Herald

Some notes on the Miami Dolphins’ situation at cornerback in Part 6 of a 10-part series examining each position. There are contractual questions with several Miami corners.

Position review of Miami Dolphins’ safeties | Miami Herald

In the 10th of a series of position reviews, the Miami Herald will examine the Dolphins’ safeties situation. Next is special teams.

Jevon Holland's College Teammate Would Love to be Reunited with the Miami Dolphins ... And It Might Make Sense - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins need to add depth at safety because of question marks surrounding Eric Rowe and Jason McCourty

Dolphins Offseason

Are the Miami Dolphins Ready to Win Now? - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

GM Chris Grier admits there has been dysfunction within the organization, but he insists the team is not in rebuilding mode

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 3/6/22: Would Dolphins Be A Good Fit For Amari Cooper? - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

2022 Miami Dolphins free agents: Walk, tag, re-sign - Mike Gesicki - The Phinsider

The NFL offseason is here for the Miami Dolphins, which means it’s time to start planning for 2022. Before we reach the frenzy of free agency and never-ending NFL Draft pick predictions, we need to...

2022 NFL free agency: Quarterbacks tracker - The Phinsider

The 2022 NFL free agency period is fast approaching, with the league calendar switching over in just nine days. While we have been taking closer looks at each of the Miami Dolphins’ soon-to-be free...

2022 Miami Dolphins free agents: Walk, tag, re-sign - Jason McCourty - The Phinsider

The NFL offseason is here for the Miami Dolphins, which means it’s time to start planning for 2022. Before we reach the frenzy of free agency and never-ending NFL Draft pick predictions, we need to...

2022 NFL Free Agency | Miami Dolphins should franchise tag Mike Gesicki, re-sign Smythe, Hollins, others - The Phinsider

HERE’S WHO (I THINK) THE DOLPHINS SHOULD RE-SIGN/TAG BEFORE FREE AGENCY BEGINS ON MARCH 16TH