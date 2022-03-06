The Splash Zone 3/6/22: Would Dolphins Be A Good Fit For Amari Cooper?

Amari Cooper is currently under contract with the Dallas Cowboys, but reports are stating that the wide receiver could be on the move via trade or just released from the team. Cooper is a #1 receiver in any offense and any team would love to have that talent on their squad. The Miami Dolphins are in need of another receiver to pair with Jaylen Waddle as the rest of the squad has too many question marks. So yes, the Dolphins should definitely be interested if Cooper becomes available.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

The Amari Cooper Connections: Miami Dolphins a Logical Fit if Dallas Indeed Releases Star WR - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly are set to release four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper, who played his high school football in Miami and would fill a big need for the Dolphins

Dolphins Special Teams

The Case for the Miami Dolphins Drafting Matt Araiza (Or Any Punter) - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins have not selected a punter in the draft since 2007 but the time might have come to do it again

NFL Scouting Combine

Five takeaways from the Dolphins at the 2022 NFL scouting combine | Miami Herald

Dolphins’ decision-makers got a more thorough evaluation of draft prospects and shed light on the state of the franchise at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis.

Thursday NFL Scouting Combine Recap

The offensive line and running backs took center stage as they met with the media Thursday, including some detail on new OL Coach Matt Applebaum

Defensive Line and Linebacker Podiums Scouting Combine Recap

Flipping it over to the defense, we hear from the defensive line and linebackers from the 2022 NFL Draft class

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 3/5/22: Dolphins Options At Running Back - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.