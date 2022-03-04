The Splash Zone 3/4/22: Dolphins Committed To Tua Tagovailoa

Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier met with the media other day and talked about a variety of topics. The two of them made it clear that they are committed to Tua Tagovailoa and Grier even stated that Deshaun Watson is no longer an option. It’s going to be up to Tua to prove that he was worth being taken 5th overall back in then 2020 NFL Draft and if not, we’ll probably be discussing rookie quarterbacks next year at this time.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier Says It's Tua Time in 2022, Slams Door on Watson Talk - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins general manager made it clear at the combine that there should be no question left that Tua Tagovailoa will be the starting quarterback next season

Mike McDaniel

Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel Talks Football At NFL Scouting Combine – CBS Miami

With his famously dry sense of humor, Miami Dolphins' new head coach Mike McDaniel is back in a football setting since taking over the team.

Dolphins Offensive Line

BC Prospects Sing Praises of New Miami Dolphins O-line Coach - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

New Dolphins offensive line coach Matt Applebaum was instrumental in helping Zion Johnson and Alec Lindstrom become draft prospects

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 3/3/22: Mike McDaniel Meets With Media At NFL Combine - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Dolphins know they have work to do with Xavien Howard - The Phinsider

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard reported to the team’s training camp in 2021, but he was not a full participant. In a "hold in" situation, the cornerback ensured he was not getting fined,...