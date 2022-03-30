The Splash Zone 3/30/22: Are The Dolphins Done Rebuilding?

Normally when a team brings in a new head coach there is a ton of turnover on the roster and the term “rebuild” is brought up. After the surprising firing of Brian Flores, Mike McDaniel was brought in on the belief that he can be the one to get this team over the hump as the team has finished two consecutive seasons with a winning record but no playoff appearances. Since free agency began, the Miami Dolphins have focused on keeping their guys and added two star players in Tyreek Hill and Terron Armstead. Chris Grier even stated on Monday that this was not a rebuild and wanted to be aggressive in adding some good players to the team.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Why the Miami Dolphins Are Going for It and Why They Had No Choice - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins made some big splash moves after shoring up their depth and re-signing their own players early in free agency as proof they're done with their rebuilding phase

Mike McDaniel

Why Kyle Shanahan, Matt LaFleur believe Mike McDaniel will flourish with Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel's peers believe he has what it takes to succeed. Kyle Shanahan, Matt LaFleur discuss their friend.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 3/29/22: Mike McDaniel Meets With Media At NFL Annual Meeting - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.