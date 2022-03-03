The Splash Zone 3/3/22: Mike McDaniel Meets With Media At NFL Combine

Mike McDaniel met with the national media yesterday at the NFL combine and discussed a variety of different football related questions. The Miami Dolphins have some decisions to make with Mike Gesicki and Emmanuel Ogbah, two of the teams best players. There has been some concern about Gesicki and his blocking ability, but McDaniel stated he will have no trouble finding a role for the athletic tight end in this new offense. The way McDaniel talked about Gesicki, it sort of seems like the head coach expects the tight end to be back. McDaniel is hopefully that Ogbah and the team will find a agreement because

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day's round-up below.

McDaniel Talks Miami Dolphins Personnel at Combine - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel discussed pending free agents Emmanuel Ogbah and Mike Gesicki

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier Says It's Tua Time in 2022, Slams Door on Watson Talk - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins general manager made it clear at the combine that there should be no question left that Tua Tagovailoa will be the starting quarterback next season

Dolphins Secondary

Encouraging Update on Status of Miami Dolphins CB Xavien Howard - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Dolphins have had conversations with the agent of the three-time Pro Bowl selection

Dolphins Offseason

2022 NFL combine - Draft prospects to watch, cap space, needs for all 32 teams

The 2022 NFL draft has pass-rushers and O-linemen at the top of the board. A look at potential fits for all 32 teams during the NFL scouting combine.

