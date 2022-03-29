The Splash Zone 3/29/22: Mike McDaniel Meets With Media At NFL Annual Meeting

Yesterday, Mike McDaniel got a chance to sit down with the media at the NFL’s annual meetings. Last week, the media was in a frenzy when Teddy Bridgewater answered a question about the Miami Dolphins quarterback situation. Because Bridgewater answered a question a certain way, the media had a field day creating a quarterback controversy that isn’t there. When McDaniel was hired as the Dolphins head coach, he put his full support behind Tua Tagovailoa and had to reiterate yesterday that Tua is the Dolphins starting quarterback heading forward.

At NFL league meetings, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel tones things down | Schad

The Dolphins have loaded up their roster but Mike McDaniel knows there is work to be done

Chris Grier

Miami Dolphins’ Grier addresses Howard contract, Parker, Gesicki, more | Miami Herald

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier addressed several issues in a Monday news conference at the NFL owners meetings.

MIami Dolphins GM Discusses Trade Talks - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier indicated he’s received trade inquiries about DeVante Parker this offseason and about Michael Deiter every offseason

Dolphins Quarterbacks

McDaniel Clarifies Miami Dolphins QB Situation and Bridgewater's Role - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

New Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel explained how Teddy Bridgewater fits his prototype for the perfect backup quarterback for Tua Tagovailoa

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Tyreek Hill trade: Weak NFL Draft has teams more willing to 'eff them picks' in 2022

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier discusses the thinking behind the Tyreek Hill trade and the state of Miami's rebuild.

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel: 'There’s no real ceiling' on ways to involve Tyreek Hill

New Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel couldn't believe Tyreek Hill was available. Now that Hill's on his team, McDaniel is exploring all the ways the Pro Bowl WR could be utilized.

Peter King's Football Morning In America - OT Rule Proposal + Tyreek Hill Trade - NBC Sports

Peter King's Football Morning In America column leads with a look at the OT rule proposal, plus news on the Tyreek Hill trade and much more.

Tyreek Hill, Mike McDaniel and... Deebo Samuel? | The Draft Network

Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel touched on a variety of topics throughout his media availabi...

Dolphins getting calls on DeVante Parker, expect him to stay put for 2022 - ProFootballTalk

After the Dolphins traded for wide receiver Tyreek Hill last week, there was a report that the team was hearing overtures from other clubs about dealing for DeVante Parker.

Miami Dolphins News 3/28/22: Help Is On The Way For Tua Tagovailoa - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

NFL Free Agency 2022: Everything we learned from Miami Dolphins HC Mike Mcdaniel's press conference at NFL’s annual meetings - The Phinsider

At least I think this is everything!

Former Dolphins’ OT Jesse Davis signs with the Vikings - The Phinsider

The versatile offensive lineman was not unemployed for long.