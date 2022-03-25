The Splash Zone 3/25/22: Dolphins Release Jesse Davis & Allen Hurns

The Miami Dolphins went on a nice spending spree this weekend when they signed Terron Armstead and traded for/signed Tyreek Hill. The Dolphins needed to clear up some cap space which means some players had to moved. Jesse Davis and Allen Hurns were both released yesterday, the team announced. Davis has spent his entire five year career with the Dolphins and played multiple positions on the o-line. However, he really struggled last season along with the rest of the young offensive line, so this move really didn’t surprise anyone. Hurns has spent the past two seasons off the field as he sat out 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was on injured reserve.

Dolphins Release G/T Jesse Davis and WR Allen Hurns

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have released guard/tackle Jesse Davis and wide receiver Allen Hurns (failed physical).

