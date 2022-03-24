The Splash Zone 3/24/22: Dolphins Trade For Tyreek Hill

This NFL offseason has been WILD and it got even crazier yesterday. Reports yesterday morning said Tyreek Hill was given permission to seek a trade by the Kansas City Chiefs. A couple of hours later, Hill was a Miami Dolphin.

This offense has an entirely different look with Mike McDaniel at the helm now. I cannot remember a time when a Dolphins offense had this much speed. Along with Hill, there’s two other pretty fast guys in Jaylen Waddle and Raheem Mostert. It will be interesting to see how McDaniel and Frank Smith use all these pieces to drive opposing defense crazy.

We should also get a fair assessment on Tua Tagovailoa now. I think we can all agree that Tua needed more support around him and Chris Grier delivered.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Miami Dolphins Finally Get an Elite LT, the Big Contract, and Other Assorted Armstead Thoughts - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins have a solution at left tackle after using five different starters since the departure of Laremy Tunsil

