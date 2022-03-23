The Splash Zone 3/23/22: Dolphins Land Terron Armstead

It’s official! Terron Armstead is a Miami Dolphin! Armstead was considered the top free agent this offseason and the Dolphins managed to land the Pro-Bowl left tackle to protect Tua Tagovailoa and help improve the run game. With the additions of Armstead and Connor Williams, the offensive line is looking a lot better than it has in recent years.

The Dolphins on Tuesday reached agreement with OT Terron Armstead on a five-year deal worth up to $87.5 million, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter, locking up one of the top free agents of the 2022 cycle.

Seven of the free agents that have joined the Dolphins from other teams this offseason play on the offensive side of the ball and that comes as little surprise given who the team hired as its new head coach.

The Dolphins are signing former New Orleans Saints left tackle Terron Armstead, ending a week-long search for a standout tackle to improve a porous offensive line.

The Miami Dolphins made 18 moves involving the signings of free agents from other teams or re-signing their own players in the first six days of the new league year

The Miami Dolphins are still working their way through free agency, with offensive tackle Terron Armstead’s visit on Monday highlighting the team’s continued pursuit of offensive line updates. They...

The Miami Dolphins seemed to have landed their top target in the 2022 NFL free agency market today as the team signed former New Orleans Saints tackle Terron Armstead.

