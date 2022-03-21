The Splash Zone 3/21/22: Dolphins Pursuing Terron Armstead

The Miami Dolphins are reportedly interested in adding Terron Armstead to their roster. This should surprise no one, as even before free agency began, there was interest in the Pro Bowl left tackle. It is a little shocking that Armstead has not been signed by anyone yet, but that is due to him waiting to see if Deshaun Watson would go to the New Orleans Saints. We got news yesterday evening though that Armstead will be flying to meet with the Dolphins today and hopefully they don’t let him leave.

