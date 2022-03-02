The Splash Zone 3/2/22: Free Agents That Miami Dolphins Could Target

NFL free agency is two weeks away and Miami Dolphin fans are curious to see how the team will approach it under Mike McDaniel, who’s bringing a new offensive system to the Dolphins. Don’t be surprised if the team targets a couple of San Francisco 49ers, like Laken Tomlinson, who would provide some leadership and help the young guys understand this new offense. The offensive line needs plenty of help and it wouldn’t surprise anyone if the Dolphins target some of the top o-line free agents on the market.

Logical Connect-the-Dots Miami Dolphins Free Agent Targets - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The former teams of new Dolphins coaches are a good place to start when it comes to trying to identify potential free agents

Mike McDaniel

Mike McDaniel of Miami Dolphins opens up about what he likes most

Mike McDaniel of Miami Dolphins opens up about what he likes most. And yes, Guns N' Roses, Jay-Z, waking up early and french fries made the list.

