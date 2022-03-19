The Splash Zone 3/19/22: Durham Smythe Remains A Miami Dolphin

Durham Smythe will be back with the Miami Dolphins after agreeing to a new two-year deal. Smythe’s teammate and best buddy, Mike Gesicki, broke the news on social media yesterday when he found out the news. Smythe has developed into a good #2 tight end as he has shown he’s a good receiver and blocker.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Gesicki Scoop: Smythe Returning to Miami Dolphins - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins continue to pattern of bringing back their own free agents by coming to terms with tight end Durham Smythe

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Free-agent moves show Miami Dolphins all in on Tua, but is it enough? | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins made ripples, no splash, the first week in NFL free agency, but quietly signed a guard, running back and receiver as immediate starters — all with QB Tua Tagovailoa in mind.

The Miami Dolphins, Deshaun Watson and Franchise Quarterbacks - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

A year after the Miami Dolphins visited the idea of trading for Deshaun Watson, the controversial quarterback ended up agreeing to join one of their 2022 opponents

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 3/18/22: Dolphins Sign Trent Sherfield, Bring Back Brennan Scarlett - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

NFL free agency 2022: Durham Smythe re-signing with Miami Dolphins - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins are re-signing tight end Durham Smythe, bringing back their 2018 fourth-round draft pick. The news of Smythe’s return was first reported by Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki, who...