The Splash Zone 3/18/22: Dolphins Sign Trent Sherfield, Bring Back Brennan Scarlett

The Miami Dolphins made a couple of transactions yesterday, but neither them upgraded the offensive line. To start off the day, the team brought in Trent Sherfield. Sherfield is a former San Francisco 49er wide receiver and will reunite with Mike McDaniel and Wes Welker in Miami. Secondly, the team brought back linebacker, Brennan Scarlett, who will be a rotational piece on defense.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami is bringing back one of its defensive free agents who also plays a key role on special teams.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

The Dolphins landed running back Raheem Mostert on Wednesday and they’re adding another former 49ers player to the roster on Thursday.

Prescott, McCarthy praise new Dolphins receiver Wilson | Miami Herald

A look at what the Miami Dolphins are getting with new wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback Dak Prescott weigh in.

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Another former 49er is making the cross-country trip to join new Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel in South Florida.

The Miami Dolphins continue to get the band back together for the 2022 season. The team re-signed linebacker Brennan Scarlett on Thursday, according to his agent Henry Organ via NFL Network’s...

NFL Free Agency 2022 | Miami Dolphins interest in former Cowboys RT La’el Collins set to heat up after release from Dallas - The Phinsider

The 28-year-old offensive tackle should be a hot commodity on the open market. The question now is whether or not Chris Grier and the Dolphins can close the deal