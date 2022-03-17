The Splash Zone 3/17/22: Dolphins Keeping Their Own

When you have good players, you don’t want to see them walk out the door. Thankfully the Miami Dolphins were able to keep two of their best in Mike Gesicki and Emmanuel Ogbah. It’s also important to keep those depth players that can help out in a pinch or provide on special teams. The Dolphins defense will be getting back some key depth players in Sam Eguavoen, Duke Riley, and Elandon Roberts while Preston Williams will get a chance to prove himself on offense.

Keeping Our Own - Dolphins Bring Back Handful of Players including Ogbah, Gesicki

As the new league year begins, the Dolphins' focus on retaining their own talent continues as several key players who were pending free agents have already re-signed for 2022

Running back Raheem Mosert is rejoining head coach Mike McDaniel in Miami

New Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's offense has featured a fullback in the past, and the team has landed a veteran at the position in free agency

Miami Dolphins ink former 49ers RB Raheem Mostert on a one-year deal - The Phinsider

The Dolphins added more depth to the running back room.

