The Splash Zone 3/16/22: Dolphins Bring Back 3 Players, Sign Connor Williams

The Miami Dolphins made a couple of move yesterday which mainly revolved around the team keeping some of their own players. Two of the defenses/special teams linebackers will be back with Duke Riley and Elandon Roberts while Preston Williams will get to stay in the wide receiver room.

The biggest move however was the signing of former Dallas Cowboys left guard, Connor Williams. Everyone knows how bad the Dolphins offensive line was last season and it was expected there would be some changes along the line. Williams is a nice addition as he is still very young (24) and has played at a high level since entering the league. However, he was flagged 15 times last season which ended up with him to a temporary benching.

