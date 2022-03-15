The Splash Zone 3/15/22: Recapping A Busy Monday For The Dolphins

Before the legal tampering period even kicked off, the Miami Dolphins reached an agreement with one of their own. The team and Emmanuel Ogbah agreed on a 4-year deal to keep their star pass rusher on the roster. This is huge news as many around the NFL world were expecting Ogbah to be playing elsewhere in 2022.

A little after noon, the Dolphins found their new running back. Chase Edmonds, the former Arizona Cardinal, agreed to a 2-year deal with Miami. In Arizona, Edmonds played second fiddle as James Connor became the Cardinals primary RB. Edmonds brings that dual-threat ability to a backfield that badly needed a makeover this offseason.

Later in the day it was announced that the team had agreed to terms with Cedrick Wilson. It is a 3-year deal for the former Dallas Cowboy wide receiver, who will man the slot for the Dolphins now.

Just after the Wilson signing, reports came out that the Dolphins signed Teddy Bridgewater to backup Tua Tagovailoa. Bridgewater has started plenty of games and gives the Dolphins one of the better backups in the league.

