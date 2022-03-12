The Splash Zone 3/12/22: Dolphins Place Second-Round Tender On Nik Needham

Nik Needham will be back with the Miami Dolphins after the team placed a second-round tender on the cornerback. Needham has developed into a good corner for the team after they signed him as an undrafted free agent back in 2019. So what exactly does the tender do? Well if a team decides to offer Needham a contract, the Dolphins will get a chance to match that offer. But if they decide to not match, the Dolphins would get a second round pick as compensation.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins Place 2nd-Round Tender on Needham - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The move pretty much ensures that Nik Needham will be back for a fourth season with the Dolphins in 2022

Dolphins Offseason

Panthers, Patriots, Dolphins headline nine NFL teams that need to make a splash this offseason

Denver just shook up the NFL with a blockbuster trade for Russell Wilson. Who needs to follow in the Broncos' footsteps? Adam Schein identifies nine teams that should make an offseason splash.

Revisiting the Miami Dolphins' 2021 UFA Haul - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins will be entering the free agent market this year hoping for a lot more immediate impact from their signings than they got in 2021

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 3/11/22: Can Dolphins Special Teams Rebound In 2022? - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

According to the Miami Herald’s @DanielOyefusi the #Dolphins are placing a second-round tender on restricted free agent Nik Needham - The Phinsider

Nik Needham is BYKE!

2022 Miami Dolphins free agents: Walk, tag, re-sign - Elandon Roberts - The Phinsider

The NFL offseason is here for the Miami Dolphins, which means it’s time to start planning for 2022. Before we reach the frenzy of free agency and never-ending NFL Draft pick predictions, we need to...