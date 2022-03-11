The Splash Zone 3/11/22: Can Dolphins Special Teams Rebound In 2022?

Heading into the 2021 season, the Miami Dolphins had one of the best special teams units led by kicker Jason Sanders coming off an All-Pro season. The unit as a whole took a step back last year though as Sanders couldn’t replicate his success from 2021. The team brought in Michael Palardy on a one year deal but had an up and down season. Palardy would be a cheap option if the Dolphins want to go that route. The return game was also a tad lackluster as Jaylen Waddle and Jevon Holland shared duties but they did avoid making mistakes when it was their turn. There should be a priority on finding a return specialist, with names like Cordarrelle Patterson and Braxton Berrios available through free agency.

