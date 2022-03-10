The Splash Zone 3/10/22: How Will The Dolphins Approach The Running Back Position?

While Mike McDaniel was with the San Francisco 49ers, the team had great success with the run game. The 49ers did this with running backs that were undrafted or players that were late round picks. Chris Grier has tried that approach and it just hasn’t worked out whether that be because of the running backs or the offensive line. Do the Miami Dolphins change their approach and draft one of the top backs in this years draft? Or perhaps add a proven veteran? Maybe someone like Leonard Fournette?
You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.
Miami Dolphins running back dilemma: Draft one early or look for value? - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN
Coach Mike McDaniel has a history of success with undrafted rushers, but Miami will explore top prospects like Breece Hall and Kenneth Walker III.
Dolphins Defensive Line
Potential Replacements if Miami Dolphins Lose Emmanuel Ogbah - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More
The Dolphins would have a clear need for a defensive end if Ogbah ends up leaving via free agency
Dolphins Secondary
Miami Dolphins Cornerback Questions All Over the Place - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More
Miami Dolphins starter Byron Jones indicated on Instagram this week he underwent surgery on his left leg
Phinsider News You May Have Missed
Miami Dolphins News 3/9/22: Dolphins Place Franchise Tag On Mike Gesicki - The Phinsider
Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.
How does Mike Gesicki’s franchise tag impact Miami’s salary cap situation? - The Phinsider
The Dolphins will keep the 2018 second-round pick around for at least one more year.
Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing - The Phinsider
Weekly, we take a look around the SB Nation family of NFL blogs. Here are the news stories and analysis they are discussing.
NFL mock draft 2022: McShay updates projected first round following Wilson, Wentz trades - The Phinsider
The NFL is almost to their 2022 calendar and the start of free agency. However, a lot is happening this week as players are cut to make salary cap space, franchise tags and contract extensions are...
Loading comments...