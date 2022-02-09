The Splash Zone 2/9/22: Mike McDaniels’s Strong Endorsement For Tua Tagovailoa

Let’s give it up for the Miami Dolphins media team who has provided us fans with some great behind the scenes access of Mike McDaniel’s first couple of days with the team. The team released a clip of McDaniel facetiming Tua Tagovailoa, while the newest head coach was on his way to Miami. It looks like McDaniel is all in on Tua and helping the young quarterback become the best possible version of himself.

The hiring of Mike McDaniel by the Miami Dolphins was done in large part with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in mind, and the new head coach struck all the right notes in a phone call released by the team

From the NFL to Hollywood: How football shaped John David Washington into the breakout movie star of 'Tenet'

It's almost July, and Mike McDaniel is about to join an impromptu Zoom meeting. The NFL is completely in flux due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and Kyle Shanahan, head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, wants to update his staff on what he's hearing from the league. As the run game coordinator for one of the best rushing teams in football, McDaniel needs to be there.

Mike McDaniel, new Dolphins coach, doesn't owe anyone an explanation

Mike McDaniel getting the Dolphins coaching job led to some questioning if he was indeed biracial as he says. McDaniel doesn't owe an explanation.

