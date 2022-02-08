The Splash Zone 2/8/22: What’s Next For Mike McDaniel?

Mike McDaniel is officially the head coach of the Miami Dolphins and he’s going to have some busy weeks ahead of him. Firstly, he’s going to have to get his coaching staff together. It’s been reported that McDaniel is open to retaining some of the current defensive staff and potentially keeping Josh Boyer on as defensive coordinator. There has also been reports of McDaniel being interested in bringing in Vic Fangio to be take over the defensive side of the ball. Fangio has head coaching experience and would be a good shoulder to lean on for a first time head coach. Plus he’s a pretty good defensive coordinator.

Offensively, the coaching staff is going is going to look very different heading into the season. Whether McDaniel decides to call the plays or not, he’s going to need to find an offensive coordinator to help him out. Rich Scangarello is a name to watch. He’s currently the San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks coach and had some play calling experience back in 2019 as the Denver Broncos OC.

