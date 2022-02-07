The Splash Zone 2/6/22: Mike McDaniel Named New Dolphins Head Coach

The Miami Dolphins finally have their head coach! Yesterday, the team announced that they had agreed to terms with Mike McDaniel, the San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator. McDaniel has 15 years of coaching experience in the NFL and has worked closely with Kyle Shanahan for most of them. McDaniel is credited with the 49ers unique run game and hopefully he can bring some of that magic to the Dolphins offense.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day's round-up below.

Dolphins Defense

Dolphins pursuing ex-Broncos coach Vic Fangio to coach their defense - South Florida Sun-Sentinel

The Dolphins hope to land former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio to new coach Mike McDaniel’s staff.

