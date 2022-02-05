The Splash Zone 2/5/22: Will The Dolphins Have A New Head Coach Soon?

It appears the Miami Dolphins head coach search is coming to a close as the team interviewed Mike McDaniel yesterday and will interview Kellen Moore today. Both are finalist for the job but if the sources on Twitter are correct, it looks like it might be McDaniel’s job. It’s been almost a month, but the Dolphins are finally on the verge of having their new head coach.

Dolphins set to interview McDaniel on Friday, Moore on Saturday | Miami Herald

After the Dolphins’ search for a new head coach was briefly overshadowed by Brian Flores’ lawsuit, the team is set to conduct its second round of interviews.

Dolphins Head Coach Search

Dolphins interview Mike McDaniel; Matt Breida backs 49ers coordinator

Mike McDaniel, offensive coordinator for the 49ers, coached Matt Brieda for three seasons: "It was awesome to play for him."

