The Splash Zone 2/4/22: Stephen Ross Releases Statement Over Allegations

On Wednesday night, Stephen Ross issued a statement about the claims against him that Brian Flores included in his NFL lawsuit. According to Flores, Ross allegedly offered Flores $100,000 per loss back in 2019 when the team was deemed to be “tanking”. Flores did not accept the offer and he feels like that played a part in his firing last month. Ross stated that the allegations are false and is ready to defend himself and is willing to cooperate with the league. We can only hope these allegations are false, because Ross and the Miami Dolphins could be in some deep trouble if these findings are true.

Stephen Ross promises to cooperate with league, defend 'integrity' of Miami Dolphins, himself

In a statement late Wednesday night, Stephen Ross called Brian Flores' allegations "false, malicious and defamatory" and promised to defend his "personal integrity" as well as that of the Dolphins organization.

