The Splash Zone 2/3/22: Mike McDaniel Gets Strong Endorsements

The Miami Dolphins will interview Mike McDaniel for their vacant head coach spot today or tomorrow, depending on who you ask. According to reports, McDaniel sounds like the favorite for the job but it’s hard to believe anything on the internet these days. He did however receive some strong endorsements from his current boss and a former coach. Mike Shanahan said McDaniel deserves the opportunity due to him being such a big part of what the San Francisco 49ers do on offense. Robert Saleh echoed Shanahan’s praise and hopes he doesn’t have to face McDaniel twice a year if he were to get the Dolphins job.

Two NFL head coaches had glowing reviews of potential new Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel

Brian Flores — ‘Trust was lost’ with Miami Dolphins after $100,000-per-loss tanking offer from owner

Brian Flores said on ESPN’s Get Up! that he refused to “disrespect the game” by taking owner Stephen Ross’ offer of $100,000 per loss in 2019 to secure a better draft pick.

Former Dolphins long snapper Taybor Pepper weighs in on Miami’s ‘tanking’ scandal of 2019 - The Phinsider

It’s no secret that the Miami Dolphins were actively trying to lose games in 2019, in hopes of landing the #1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. That much was obvious in 2019, and it’s still obvious now.

