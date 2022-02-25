The Splash Zone 2/25/22: Tailoring Offense Around Tua Tagovailoa

Mike McDaniel helped run a quarterback friendly offense in San Francisco based around a unique running game. A good running game is a quarterbacks best friend as it makes it so much easier for passing when your ground game gets going. That is something Tua Tagovailoa has not had his past two seasons with the Miami Dolphins. The quarterback enters a crucial third season but it sounds like the coaching staff is excited to get to work with Tua.

The commitment to Tua Tagovailoa extends to molding the entire offense around what best suits the former No. 5 overall pick, according to new quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Darrell Bevell.

The new Miami Dolphins coaching staff met with the media at the Baptist Health Training Complex

New Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has hired some former Pro Bowl players on his coaching staff, including receivers coach Wes Welker, cornerbacks coach Sam Madison and defensive assistant Patrick Surtain. And McDaniel might just ask those coaches to get on the practice field and show the players how it’s done.

Mike McDaniel's coaching staff, equipped with a roster full of talented youngsters, has fans and the media alike bubbling about the direction of Miami

How will Josh Boyer fare as Dolphins defensive coordinator following the departure of Brian Flores?

