The Splash Zone 2/23/22: Big Decisions Along The Defensive Line

Like the entire team, the defensive line started off slow in the first half of the season but finally turned it on for the second half. Emmanuel Ogbah, who is the Miami Dolphins best pass rusher, is set to become a free agent. So the Dolphins either need to give a nice big contract or use the franchise tag on him. I think we can all agree the team should do whatever it takes to keep him in a Dolphins uniform.

Position review of Miami Dolphins’ defensive line | Miami Herald

In the sixth of a series of position reviews, the Miami Herald will examine the team’s defensive line situation. Next up is inside linebacker.

Dolphins Coaching Staff

CBS4’s Steve Goldstein Takes A Look At Dolphins Coaching Staff For Head Coach Mike McDaniel – CBS Miami

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's first coaching staff is now in place.

Dolphins Offense

Miami Dolphins 2022 Offseason: The Biggest Storyline at Each Position on Offense - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins will go into the 2022 league year with a new head coach and some important decisions to make

Miami Dolphins News 2/22/22: What Do The Dolphins Have To Do This Offseason? - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

NFL Franchise Tag window 2022: Will Miami Dolphins use it? - The Phinsider

The NFL’s 2022 franchise tag window opened today, allowing teams to place a franchise or transition tag on a soon-to-be free agent, keeping him with the team for one additional year. The plus side...