The Splash Zone 2/20/22: Steelers Hire Brian Flores As Defensive Assistant

Brian Flores has found a new home after being fired by the Miami Dolphins last month. The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that the team has hired Flores who will serve as a defensive assistant/linebackers coach. Flores interviewed for a couple head coaching positions after being let go by the Dolphins and ended up filing a lawsuit against the NFL for racial discrimination. Even though he has a new job, Flores will not be dismissing his case. At least he and Minkah Fitzpatrick can be reunited after their rocky relationship in Miami.

