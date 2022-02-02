The Splash Zone 2/2/22: Dolphins To Meet With Mike McDaniel On Thursday

It was reported that the Miami Dolphins would be interviewing Mike McDaniel on Monday for their vacant head coach position. That didn’t happen whether it was bad information or perhaps schedules changed. Either way, McDaniel will be interviewing with the team on Thursday and all signs point to him as the favorite to land the job. If he is hired, hopefully he can reinvigorate a Dolphins run game that has struggled for the past couple of seasons.

Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores sues NFL, three teams alleging racist hiring practices

Former Miami head coach Brian Flores is suing the NFL and three of its teams -- the Broncos, Dolphins and Giants -- alleging a pattern of racist hiring practices by the league, racial discrimination during the interview process with Denver and New York as

Flores’ claims against Ross warrant criminal investigation, attorney says | Miami Herald

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross could face a criminal investigation and NFL punishment if claims by former coach Brian Flores can be proven, two attorneys said Tuesday.

Miami Dolphins Coaching Search: Harbaugh Update and Observations - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

News that Jim Harbaugh will interview in person with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday has added a twist to the Miami Dolphins search for a new head coach

The Miami Dolphins and the Senior Bowl - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins have selected 18 players who took part in the Senior Bowl over the past 10 drafts

Ex-Dolphins coach Brian Flores suing NFL, alleging racism in hiring process - The Phinsider

Flores says Stephen Ross offered to pay him for tanking.