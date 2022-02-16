The Splash Zone 2/16/22: Mike McDaniel Has Big Plans For Jaylen Waddle

Jaylen Waddle is the most talented offensive weapon on the Miami Dolphins roster and Mike McDaniel knows that. As he made his interview rounds last week, McDaniel said he’s excited to work with the second year receiver and also stated you should draft Waddle in your fantasy football draft. The San Francisco 49ers were one of the best teams at producing yards after the catch and it’s going to be up to McDaniel and his offensive staff to find ways to set Waddle, and other players, up for success.

Dolphins’ McDaniel has big plans for Waddle, faith in Tagovailoa | Miami Herald

More notable comments from new Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel from his media round of interview in recent days

Report: Miami Dolphins Adding Longtime OC to Coaching Staff - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

New head coach Mike McDaniel continues filling out his staff with the Miami Dolphins

Dolphins' Mike McDaniel promises to 'get all that greatness' out of Tua Tagovailoa - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

Miami's coach plans to tailor his attack to the strengths of his players and says the QB's skills are well-suited for the offense he will lead.

Questions surround some of Flores’ Dolphins favorites | Miami Herald

A look at some players who were highly regarded by Brian Flores who have contracts that would make it easy for Miami to part with them if the Dolphins choose. And a mock draft.

NFL offseason priorities for 2022 - Key dates, quarterback dominoes, potential rule changes, Rooney Rule revisions, more

What can we expect from the NFL and its teams over the next few months? A re-imagined Rooney Rule? A decision from Aaron Rodgers? An adjustment to overtime?

Miami Dolphins News 2/15/22: Dolphins To Hire Frank Smith As Offensive Coordinator - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Mike Gesicki gives Miami Dolphins advice on what to do with soon-to-be free agent Durham Smythe - The Phinsider

Get that man his money!

AFC East rivals will put Mike McDaniel’s coaching philosophy to the test early and often - The Phinsider

Mike McDaniel is the only offensive-minded head coach in the division.