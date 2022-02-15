The Splash Zone 2/15/22: Dolphins To Hire Frank Smith As Offensive Coordinator

Mike McDaniel has found his offensive coordinator after interviewing three candidates. Reports are that Los Angeles Chargers’ run game coordinator and offensive line coach, Frank Smith will be the Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator. McDaniel has already confirmed that he plans on calling plays, so it’s up to Smith to help craft a game plan each week.

Dolphins’ Stephen Ross could lose team by owner vote if NFL investigation into tanking allegations proven true

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross could potentially lose his franchise by owner vote pending the outcome of the league’s investigation into tanking allegations raised by former head coach Brian Flores.

