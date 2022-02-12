The Splash Zone 2/12/22: Josh Boyer To Remain Dolphins Defensive Coordinator

We are finally getting some news about Mike McDaniel’s coaching staff as there was a few moves reported yesterday. The major announcement was that Josh Boyer would be retained as the Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator. The defense had a slow start to the 2021 season but turned it on in the second half of the year but it sounds like that was not Boyer’s doing. Reports are that Brian Flores took over defensive play calling and that’s when the defense started to be aggressive again. I guess we’ll find out that answer when the season begins and see how the defense is without Flores around.

Breaking Down the Decision to Keep Boyer as Dolphins DC - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

New Head Coach Mike McDaniel wants to keep the aggressive style of defense the Dolphins have been playing in recent years

Mike McDaniel

Mike McDaniel: How the drop of a hat led to landing Dolphins gig | 9news.com

Mike McDaniel reflects on his career after watching 9NEWS feature story from 2000

Dolphins Coaching Staff

Dolphins retaining defensive coordinator Josh Boyer

The Dolphins defense that ignited a seven-game win streak last season will have its coordinator back in 2022. New coach Mike McDaniel, introduced Thursday, will retain defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, Cameron Wolfe reports.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

New Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel says he would start Jaylen Waddle in fantasy football next season - CBSSports.com

Waddle caught 104 passes during his successful rookie season

